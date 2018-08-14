Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Koppers (KOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Koppers (NYSE: KOP) recently:

8/14/2018 – Koppers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

8/13/2018 – Koppers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe the company will continue to see the benefit from the positive economic trends within the CMC segment and its recent acquisitions. KOP is strategically focused on transforming its wood technology business that holds more attractive growth and profitability characteristics. The price target incorporates a blended 14x P/E multiple and 9x EV/EBITDA multiple based on our FY/18 estimates.””

8/10/2018 – Koppers was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 236,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,098. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of $746.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 79.35% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,976 shares in the company, valued at $854,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jianzhong Zhu sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $374,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,163 shares of company stock worth $1,814,974. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Koppers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 907,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

