Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 14th (BKEAY, BYD, CNDT, EURN, JKS, MAR, NAVG, NE, NEWR, NEXT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 14th:

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust which focused commercial real estate. It operates primarily in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels and Madrid. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is based in New York. “

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

