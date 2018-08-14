Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Azure Power Global (AZRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE):

8/9/2018 – Azure Power Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

7/31/2018 – Azure Power Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

7/30/2018 – Azure Power Global is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Azure Power Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

7/25/2018 – Azure Power Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2018 – Azure Power Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

6/29/2018 – Azure Power Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/20/2018 – Azure Power Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

6/18/2018 – Azure Power Global had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,999. The stock has a market cap of $418.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.02. Azure Power Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 296,972 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 3,077.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

