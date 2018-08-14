Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Just Energy Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Just Energy Group in a report issued on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JE. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

Shares of TSE JE opened at C$4.32 on Monday. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of C$4.27 and a 1-year high of C$7.45.

In related news, insider James Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$35,900.00. Also, Director Brett Perlman purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$51,100.00. Insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,300 over the last ninety days.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

