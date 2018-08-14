Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rollins, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – William Blair lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of ROL opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

