Regenxbio (RGNX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $66.15 on Friday. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

