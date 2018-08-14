Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stake Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 458.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 40,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $3,366,091.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,324,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $366.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

