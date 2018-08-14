Regency Centers Corp (REG) VP Dan M. Chandler III Sells 2,500 Shares

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $158,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares in the company, valued at $56,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $7,289,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 771.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

