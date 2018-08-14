RED (RED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $771,166.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. RED has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $771,166.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

