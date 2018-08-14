Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manitowoc (MTW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW):

8/12/2018 – Manitowoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Manitowoc had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Manitowoc was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2018 – Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc expects that its revenues will be approximately $1.78-$1.85 billion for full-year 2018 and adjusted EBITDA will be $100-$120 million. The Americas is showing improved momentum in demand from energy and commercial construction markets. Europe has been stable and continues to grow in residential and commercial construction markets. Manitowoc’s first-quarter orders were pegged at $536 million, up 10% year over year. Revenues are also being driven by new products. New and innovative products introduced since Manitowoc became a stand-alone crane company, now generate around 40% of its revenues. Backlog at the quarter-end came in at $756.6 million, up 49% from the prior-year quarter. Over the past three months, Manitowoc has outperformed the industry over the past year. “

6/21/2018 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 484,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,015. The company has a market cap of $814.85 million, a PE ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.40. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Pennypacker purchased 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,724.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

