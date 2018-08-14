Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barnes Group (B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barnes Group (NYSE: B):

7/31/2018 – Barnes Group was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Barnes Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

7/28/2018 – Barnes Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2018 – Barnes Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Barnes Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Barnes Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. 138,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,282. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

