Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG):

8/10/2018 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2018 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Signet Jewelers have not only surged but also outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is augmenting its digital marketing efforts and planned capital investments to uplift its performance. Also, the three-year strategic initiatives under ‘Signet Path to Brilliance’ plan, which includes cost effectiveness and investment in e-commerce development, omnichannel capabilities and product innovations looks encouraging. Additionally, the company is not only focusing on double-digit growth in e-commerce but is also striving to achieve 15% of total sales in fiscal 2021, which reflects an increase from 8% in fiscal 2018. However, we note that in spite of posting better-than-expected earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2019, management issued a soft second quarter guidance. Also, waning same store sales and margins are major concerns.”

7/31/2018 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/31/2018 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2018 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Signet Jewelers have not only surged but also outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is augmenting its digital marketing efforts and planned capital investments to uplift its performance. Also, the three-year strategic initiatives under ‘Signet Path to Brilliance’ plan, which includes cost effectiveness and investment in e-commerce development, omnichannel capabilities and product innovations looks encouraging. Additionally, the company is not only focusing on double-digit growth in e-commerce but is also striving to achieve 15% of total sales in fiscal 2021, which reflects an increase from 8% in fiscal 2018. However, we note that in spite of posting better-than-expected earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2019, management issued a soft second quarter guidance. Also, waning same store sales and margins are major concerns.”

7/3/2018 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/27/2018 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/21/2018 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2018 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $41.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIG stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 1,610,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

Get Signet Jewelers Ltd alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.