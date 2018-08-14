Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Shares Up 5.9%

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 2,179,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,365,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGSE. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Real Goods Solar in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a negative net margin of 125.52%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Real Goods Solar news, CEO Dennis J. Lacey purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

