Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,470 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in HP by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of HP by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 90,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of HP by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 378,570 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

