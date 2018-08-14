Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF (HECO)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.22% of EcoLogical Strategy ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period.

Shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. EcoLogical Strategy ETF has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $44.87.

