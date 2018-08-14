Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

