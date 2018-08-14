Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Trinity Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $176,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

