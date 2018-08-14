Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

