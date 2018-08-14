Ramaco Resources (METC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on METC. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ramaco Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.07. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.15%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

