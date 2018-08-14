RadNet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (RDNT)

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

In other RadNet news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,652.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,750. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 413,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,283,000 after acquiring an additional 374,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 927.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 267,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $3,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RDNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. RadNet has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

