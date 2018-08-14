Quest Resource (QRHC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quest Resource earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.1826447036516 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 30,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,902. The company has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

