Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,472,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock worth $36,688,570. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.