Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of QTNA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,259. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $593.81 million, a PE ratio of -813.50, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Quantenna Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $419,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $213,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,034 shares of company stock worth $1,217,366. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quantenna Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 153,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 554,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

