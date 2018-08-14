Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock (TDF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:TDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,749,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 86,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,570.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 325,414 shares of company stock worth $6,867,930 in the last ninety days.

