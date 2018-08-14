Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $167,000 in UGI Corp (UGI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,144,000 after acquiring an additional 307,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UGI by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,704,000 after acquiring an additional 169,320 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 61,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in UGI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,889,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UGI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.