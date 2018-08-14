Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Lowered by Analyst (BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,355,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,885,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,817,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,730,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,797,000 after purchasing an additional 784,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,452.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,986 shares of company stock worth $5,244,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

