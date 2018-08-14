Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Lowered by B. Riley

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.68). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million.

ONCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $58.50 on Monday. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

