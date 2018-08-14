Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Analyst (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 311,924 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 229.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Edward Bass purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.34 per share, for a total transaction of $69,565.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,878.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $173,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $173,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,586 shares of company stock worth $1,590,357. Company insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

