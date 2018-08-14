Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Lowered by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

PXD opened at $183.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $2,126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,538,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,652,624. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

