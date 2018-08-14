Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Lowered by B. Riley (PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Park-Ohio in a research note issued on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.83 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $498.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward F. Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,210,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,444 shares of company stock worth $1,922,736. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

