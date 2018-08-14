Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Marriott International Inc (MAR) Lowered by Analyst

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $120.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,547 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 678,714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 207.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,071,000 after acquiring an additional 675,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 376,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $46,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 295,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

