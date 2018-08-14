Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Forterra Inc (FRTA) Lowered by Analyst

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forterra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the construction company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.81 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.64. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,418.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 413,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.