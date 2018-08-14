Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Lowered by Analyst

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CPI Aerostructures in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for CPI Aerostructures’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

CVU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

