Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for AES Corp (AES) Increased by Analyst

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AES’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AES. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. AES has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 202,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 547,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 112,534 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,229,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AES by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 619,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 318,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

