Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Issued By William Blair

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

WBT opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.45 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 123.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

In other news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $40,373.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,826,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,002 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $31,820,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $27,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,240,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 946,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

