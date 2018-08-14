Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 905,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 627,410 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,382 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

