Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,386.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

