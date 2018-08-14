Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.95% and a negative return on equity of 96.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,096,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,498 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,343.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 451,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,755,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 281,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 270,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,464,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $439,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,562.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

