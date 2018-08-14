Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.34 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.