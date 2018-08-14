Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

HRTX stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 411.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. Kavi Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavi Asset Management LP now owns 334,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 121,431 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

In related news, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $8,770,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,608.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $225,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

