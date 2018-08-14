Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Aileron Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair (ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 28,162 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $152,356.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,458 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $28,334.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,290 and sold 242,150 shares valued at $1,223,406. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

