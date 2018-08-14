Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Stephens set a $68.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

