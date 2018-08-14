Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Reduced by Analyst

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.