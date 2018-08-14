Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Boosted by B. Riley

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Lumentum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

LITE stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,697 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $107,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $73,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,063. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

