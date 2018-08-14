Prudential Public (PUK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.48

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 11377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 35,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

