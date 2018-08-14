Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.99). Prothena reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 21,884.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.2% in the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,924,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,860,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 288,855 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,101,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $7,801,000. Finally, BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 14.3% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Prothena stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

