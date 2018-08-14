Protean (PRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.00

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded down 60.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Protean has traded down 78.3% against the dollar. One Protean coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Protean has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00237464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00148303 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Protean Coin Profile

Protean’s official website is protean.ga . Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech

Protean Coin Trading

Protean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Protean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Protean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

