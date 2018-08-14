Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.20% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter.

FTXL opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

