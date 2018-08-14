Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 22,411 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

