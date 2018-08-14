Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 481,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the period.

PEY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

